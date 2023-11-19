Hallmark's A Merry Scottish Christmas: Rewatch Or Regift?

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf, who previously played siblings Claudia and Bailey Salinger on the hit drama "Party of Five," are reunited once again as a brother-sister duo in Hallmark's highly entertaining new Christmas flick, "A Merry Scottish Christmas." Chabert and Wolf haven't lost their chemistry, which is one of the main reasons to check this movie out. Lindsay and Brad are estranged but answer their mother Jo's summons to go to what they believe is a castle-turned-hotel in Scotland. It turns out their mom was once in line to be a duchess, but ran away to California with her American boyfriend, to get out from under her parents' control.

Stunned at this revelation, Lindsay and Brad must figure out what to do with the estate — which supports the local townspeople with jobs — and break down the years' worth of walls between them. Add to that, Brad and his wife Sarah's strained marriage because of their inability to have children, and you've got a recipe for an intriguing holiday film. Also on hand are the butler who bakes, played by character actor Gerry O'Brien, and property manager Mac (James Robinson) who has a kindly eye toward Lindsay.

Rest assured, this being a Hallmark film, things will turn out well for the characters, but it's the journey, unique setting, and music that truly makes it worth a watch!