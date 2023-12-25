Claire Foy Had No Problem Leaving Her Queen Elizabeth Role On The Crown In The Past

Actor Claire Foy transformed into Queen Elizabeth II for Netflix's series "The Crown." She played the monarch for the first two seasons and had a few special appearances in later seasons. Foy stepped back from the role when the story needed an older actor to portray the queen. Olivia Colman became her replacement for Seasons 3 and 4. Imelda Staunton played Queen Elizabeth for the final two seasons.

Foy knew from the beginning that she wouldn't be on "The Crown" the whole time. Prior to her exit, she appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" and explained why Season 2 was her last season. "We always knew it was only going to be two series," Foy said. "So I'm completely — from the beginning, it's always been what I've known, and that then the part is reincarnated and someone else goes on. That's the nature of the part." Graham Norton joked that it was like playing James Bond and got excited when Foy admitted she knew who was playing the queen next, although she refused to spoil that Colman snagged the role.

"The Crown" ended its run in December 2023. Foy spoke to People around that time about her tenure on the show and said, "I've got a lot of love for the people who are still doing the show, but for my own sanity, I ended the show when I ended it. I let it go and moved on and I think that's quite healthy."