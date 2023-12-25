Inside Eric McCormack And Janet Holden's Relationship Before Their Sudden Divorce

In November 2023, it was announced that Janet Leigh Holden (also known as Janet McCormack) was divorcing Eric McCormack (and a lawyer broke down Holden's divorce filing against McCormack for us at The List). Although it's coming to a close, how did their relationship start?

While speaking with The Guardian in 2007, McCormack said he and Holden met in 1994 on a TV show's set. McCormack was starring in the series, and Holden was assistant director. Although he didn't say the name of the show at the time, he shared a photo on Instagram in 2020 confirming that it was "Lonesome Dove." McCormack quipped to The Guardian, "I was just coming out of a relationship, and not to be trusted."

He saw something different in Holden that he hadn't seen in the other women he'd dated. When McCormack tried to pursue a relationship, "At first she wasn't too keen. She knew actors are a lot of work: it would be like taking your work home with you. But I managed to convince her." Their relationship was kept under wraps until the end of the Season 1 filming.