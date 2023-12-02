Our Lawyer Breaks Down Janet Holden's Divorce Filing Against Eric McCormack For Us

In a stunning turn of events, Hollywood director Janet Holden has officially filed for divorce from "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack, unleashing a whirlwind of speculation about the end of their 26-year marriage. The exclusive report from TMZ reveals that Holden made her way to court on Wednesday, citing the classic "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, with no specified date of separation.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Holden is seeking spousal support, but interestingly, she's making it clear that she doesn't want the court to grant any support to McCormack. The couple only share one child, a 21-year-old son named Finnigan, thus custody and child support are out of the question.

The couple's Hollywood romance dates back to 1994, starting from their meeting on the set of the television miniseries "Lonesome Dove." McCormack acted in the series, and Holden served as assistant director. The couple eventually tied the knot in August 1997, beginning a lengthy and seemingly strong union.

The divorce filing, coming out of the blue, has left fans and industry insiders buzzing given the couple's 26-year marriage. Attorney Holly Davis of Kirker Davis provided exclusive insights to The List, shedding light on what Holden and McCormack's legal documents might unveil about their split. Davis suggests that Holden's request for spousal support, in addition to the absence of a separation date, implies that their proceedings may be intricate yet cooperative.