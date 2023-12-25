5 Ryan Paevey Hallmark Movies For A Romantic Night In

Ryan Paevey started his Hallmark Channel journey in 2016 with the lead role in the network's original movie "Unleashing Mr. Darcy." In the years to come, Paevey brought his charm to an array of other Hallmark romances, and if you're planning a romantic night in, some of them are perfect to add to your watching list. If you're in the mood for some '90s nostalgia, "From Friend to Fiancé" and "Christmas at The Plaza" are must-watches. For a more predictable storyline, consider tuning into "Matching Hearts" and "Two Tickets to Paradise," while "A Timeless Christmas" provides a unique twist on holiday romance.

Paevey's love for working with Hallmark shines through in his performances, and the actor continuously shows support for the network. When speaking to Just Jared in 2022, Paevey said of Hallmark's content, "It's happy programming," adding, "It's cool to tell those stories, especially during a time when people could use a little extra dose of happy."

With many stars leaving Hallmark for GAC, Paevey isn't interested, so you don't have to worry about losing another one of your favorites. In a 2022 interview with TV Insider, Paevey shared that Hallmark is shaping up to be more open-minded when it comes to its narratives, but that the feel-good premise will never be lost on the network. "The stuff we have, you should be able to smile a little wider after watching," he added. Paevey's right, and we promise these five romantic movies outlined below will bring a smile to your face.