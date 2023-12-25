5 Ryan Paevey Hallmark Movies For A Romantic Night In
Ryan Paevey started his Hallmark Channel journey in 2016 with the lead role in the network's original movie "Unleashing Mr. Darcy." In the years to come, Paevey brought his charm to an array of other Hallmark romances, and if you're planning a romantic night in, some of them are perfect to add to your watching list. If you're in the mood for some '90s nostalgia, "From Friend to Fiancé" and "Christmas at The Plaza" are must-watches. For a more predictable storyline, consider tuning into "Matching Hearts" and "Two Tickets to Paradise," while "A Timeless Christmas" provides a unique twist on holiday romance.
Paevey's love for working with Hallmark shines through in his performances, and the actor continuously shows support for the network. When speaking to Just Jared in 2022, Paevey said of Hallmark's content, "It's happy programming," adding, "It's cool to tell those stories, especially during a time when people could use a little extra dose of happy."
With many stars leaving Hallmark for GAC, Paevey isn't interested, so you don't have to worry about losing another one of your favorites. In a 2022 interview with TV Insider, Paevey shared that Hallmark is shaping up to be more open-minded when it comes to its narratives, but that the feel-good premise will never be lost on the network. "The stuff we have, you should be able to smile a little wider after watching," he added. Paevey's right, and we promise these five romantic movies outlined below will bring a smile to your face.
From Friend to Fiancé
Starring Ryan Paevey and Jocelyn Hudon, "From Friend to Fiancé" has all the hallmarks of a classic '90s rom-com one could ever wish for. The heartwarming 2019 movie from the Hallmark Channel follows the story of lifelong friends Jessica and Ted, portrayed by Hudon and Paevey, respectively. The plot takes a twist when Ted becomes engaged to Jessica's high school nemesis, Kimberly (played by Kelly Kruger). Not only that, but Jessica secretly has feelings for Ted, further complicating the situation. Whether you're enjoying a cozy night in by yourself or a romantic evening with a partner, "From Friend to Fiancé" skillfully navigates an unconventional love story.
Beyond its romantic appeal, the movie delves into the characters' shared childhood memories, invoking a sense of nostalgia for viewers as the story unfolds. In a Facebook Live interview with the cast, Paevey shared that he loved filming those scenes, as they transported him back to his cherished moments from when he was younger.
While the film boasts a lighthearted atmosphere that elicits all the warm and fuzzy feelings, Paevey and Hudon's on-screen chemistry stands out. The duo delivered fabulous performances as friends, almost making you forget there must be a happy ending looming around the corner in true Hallmark fashion (wink, wink).
Christmas at the Plaza
There's no better time to indulge in romance than the holiday season. "Christmas at the Plaza," a 2019 Hallmark movie, stars Ryan Paevey as Nick, a charming decorator designing The Plaza Hotel's Christmas display, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Jessica, a historian tasked with the same job. As F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, "Nothing unimportant ever happens at The Plaza," and it holds true for this holiday romance. As Nick and Jessica work on creating the perfect holiday ambiance, they discover a thing or two about the magic of The Plaza and why Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
Adding charm to its already heartwarming narrative, this Hallmark Channel original was filmed at the actual Plaza Hotel in New York City, bringing the ultimate authentic experience right to your screen. While giving a tour of the iconic building for Hallmark, Paevey shared that the Christmas tree in the lobby, featured in the film, is the real tree set up by the workers at The Plaza (still, we'll keep believing Nick and Jessica did it all on their own).
Again, Paevey and his co-lead share remarkable on-screen chemistry, delivering a delicately intimate performance that is perfect for a romantic night in. The film has elements reminiscent of "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and a classic romantic movie, making it an irresistible watch. Be warned, though — after watching, you might find yourself daydreaming about living at The Plaza.
Matching Hearts
If you're in search of the ultimate romantic movie featuring Ryan Paevey, look no further — "Matching Hearts" is your must-watch. This 2020 Hallmark Channel original film is a delightful exploration of love, starring Paevey as Daniel, a business-focused entrepreneur who isn't looking for love. Taylor Cole plays Julia, a matchmaker hired to help Daniel find his perfect match, a task previously deemed impossible. As the plot unfolds, the duo discovers that they might not have to go the extra mile to find their soulmate; true love just may be right under their noses.
Expectedly, Paevey effortlessly delivers on-screen romance, and his chemistry with Cole adds an authentic touch to the film. While it may not be so hard to act in love with Cole, the pair seem to have sparked a real-life connection. In an interview with the Hallmark Channel, Paevey charmingly shared, "What I like about Julia is that Taylor plays her, which is great."
No matter your relationship status, "Matching Hearts" will restore your faith in love waiting just around the corner. While the storyline may follow some familiar romantic tropes, the movie radiates positivity and hope, and one can't argue with that. "It encourages people to be honest with the way they feel inside," Paevey said, proving the Hallmark romance ideal for delving into the intricacies of love.
A Timeless Christmas
Another romantic Christmas movie starring Ryan Paevey, "A Timeless Christmas" is a 2020 Hallmark original boasting all the romance and holiday cheer you need for a cozy night on the couch. Paevey is Charles, an inventor from 1903, who mysteriously finds himself in the year 2020. He's still within his house but surrounded by unfamiliar faces resembling his loved ones. Erin Cahill plays Megan, the curator of the museum Charles' house has become over the years he has skipped. As the layers of confusion peel off, Charles discovers that what he's been searching for might be found in 2020.
In a Facebook Live interview with Cahill, Paevey shared that "A Timeless Christmas" was his favorite Hallmark movie to work on up to that point. Cahill echoed the sentiment, humorously adding, "Ladies and gentlemen, whatever you're feeling about [Paevey], you're right." She explained, "He's as wonderful, adorable, and charming as he seems." Their real-life connection translated onto the screen, keeping viewers on edge until the very end.
This romantic tale stands out from typical narratives of its kind, as the Hallmark Channel went the extra mile to deliver a heartwarming love story in a unique and unexpected way. Entwined in there is the joy of Christmas, of course, but again, it deviates from the conventional themes seen in both Hallmark movies and holiday romances in general.
Two Tickets to Paradise
"Two Tickets to Paradise" is the happy-go-lucky rom-com from the Hallmark Channel you don't want to miss. Released in 2022, it follows the story of Josh (played by Ryan Paevey) and Hannah (portrayed by Ashley Williams), who both got dumped on their wedding day. Initially, their paths cross without much significance, but as fate would have it, they continue to bump into each other on their way to their respective honeymoons. The twist? They're both headed to the same tropical resort, setting the stage for a charming romantic escapade. While the movie sticks to a familiar romantic formula, it goes beyond predictability to reaffirm faith in love. Picture this — if you were ever left at the altar, having Paevey as your tropical solace would be a silver lining, to say the least.
Paevey shared insights on the two characters in an interview with TV Insider. "We both kind of undergo a similar journey to letting go, just at a slightly different time," he said. Filmed in Hawaii, the movie encompasses a stunning tropical backdrop, creating an idyllic setting for the love story to unfold.
Although Paevey might not grace the screen as much as viewers would hope, the Hallmark heartthrob successfully convinces audiences that falling in love mere days after a heartbreak is indeed possible. His on-screen chemistry with Williams resonates at every stage of their characters' evolving relationship, and as the duo navigates from friendship to something deeper, one can't help but ponder the enchanting effect the Hawaiian air seems to have on romance.