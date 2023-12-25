What Life Was Like For Marysol Patton Before Real Housewives Fame

Marysol Patton is the proud founder of The Patton Group, which launched in 2000. The company specialized in handling high-end events and media relations for top brands. During a May 2012 interview with Refinery29, Patton explained how she wasn't trying to get into the public relations domain when the opportunity came into her life.

"I fell on this accidentally while I was on the board of a charity as a volunteer, and the director of events left, and they asked me to take it. I didn't really have much of an idea on what to do; I just knew that I needed to throw some parties that people would want to buy tickets to. I did an amazing first event to start, which was at the Versace home, the first [party] since Mr. Versace had been killed, and everyone wanted to get into it, so it was very easy to sell out."

Unfortunately, it appears that the business was officially shut down in 2016. The reasons remain a mystery, and the company's official website has been shuttered. However, Patton's bustling filming schedule may have played a role. No matter the reason, The Patton Group seemingly accomplished great things while in operation.