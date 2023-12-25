Inside Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey's Friendship With Matt Bomer

Actors Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey co-star in Showtime's "Fellow Travelers," a love story between two closeted gay men in the twentieth century based on the book of the same name. Their characters' on-screen relationship is romantic, but off-screen, Bomer and Bailey became good friends while acting side-by-side.

The first time Bomer met Bailey was brought up during their "The Puppy Interview" with Buzzfeed. Bomer said that even before he knew Bailey personally, he was a fan of his. After they met, Bomer knew Bailey would be a great person to act alongside: "We met at coffee, and I knew I had an amazing scene partner that I could trust."

In an E! News interview, Bailey and Bomer also reminisced about their first meeting at a coffee shop in Toronto, Canada (not counting the time they met on Zoom for a chemistry read). Bailey — who also plays Anthony on "Bridgerton" — told the outlet how significant that meeting ended up being: "We sat down, and it felt a sort of biblical moment actually, looking back. But at the time, it was just a really nice get-to-know-you." Both men agreed to be in each others' corner, with Bomer calling it a "pact to have each other's backs."