Andre Braugher And Andy Samberg Had A Sweet Off-Camera Friendship

Over time eight seasons of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," the relationship between the goofy Detective Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, and straight-laced Captain Raymond Holt, played by Andre Braugher, evolved and developed into a father-son bond.

Their characters are opposites in a lot of ways. Similarly, Samberg and Braugher's acting journeys before "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" were quite different. Samberg's big Hollywood break came when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." Braugher's notable roles were dramatic ones, like playing the cold and cunning Detective Frank Pembleton on "Homicide: Life on the Street" in the 1990s. However, despite their differing backgrounds, Samberg and Braugher's on-screen rapport playing characters that were also such opposites was one of the reasons the police procedural comedy did so well. We're happy that the relationship between the actors behind the scenes and in real life seems like it was equally as sweet and supportive.

It goes back to when they first started the show with Braugher giving Samberg a thoughtful, themed gift. The "Glory" actor gave Samberg a photograph of Elton John and Barry White as a representation of their characters in the ensemble comedy. In a move that shows how much the gift meant to him, Samberg kept it in his dressing room, according to The New York Times.