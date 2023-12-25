The Major Fashion Change Michelle Obama Made For Staff In The White House

Michelle Obama talked about the butler dress code a number of times on her "Becoming" book tour. In one appearance with Oprah, Michelle described how important it was for both her and Barack that the girls feel "grounded." So instead of tuxedos, around the White House — unless it was a formal occasion — Michelle said they had the dress code for the butlers switched to something much more relaxed — "polos and slacks."

Along with the change in dress code for the White House butlers to give Sasha and Malia as normal a life as possible, Michelle said that her girls were also required to do their chores while in The White House, but that took some convincing. "I had to beg the housekeepers," Michelle said in "Becoming." "These girls have to learn how to clean their own rooms and make their beds and do their laundry. They will not live here forever, and I am not raising kids who don't know how to make a bed."

Apparently, the girls noticed that Michelle and Barack were getting their bed made, but Michelle was fine with that for her — just not for her girls. She told her daughters that she was grown-up and had put in the work and, as first lady, she could let someone else make her bed. We love to see a mom teaching her kids to look after themselves, even when they wouldn't have to.