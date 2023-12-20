Former Prosecutor Tells Us Why Donald Trump Shouldn't Sweat Colorado's Ballot Shocker

Former president Donald Trump may have led in the polls to be the Republican candidate for president as of December 2023, but Trump's 2024 campaign has taken a hit with the 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that bars him from being on the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot. In the 213-page opinion, it was deemed that Section Three of the 14th Amendment did, in fact, apply to the office of the presidency — which was a reversal of a previous lower Colorado court ruling — and that Trump, having incited the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, had engaged in insurrection.

As a quick primer for those not versed in that particular section of the Constitution: It was put in place after the Civil War, and it says that you can't hold office if you "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [Constitution.]" It names specific offices, like senator and representative, but it doesn't specifically name the president, though it does include the phrase "any office, civil or military under the United States."

But it may be that the ruling won't have much of an impact. The List spoke with former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, to get his take on what happened and how it may impact Trump's campaign and chances at another term as president. "The Colorado Supreme Court's ruling will likely be overturned," Rahmani said, "even though Trump did engage in an insurrection."