What To Know About Hallmark Star Benjamin Ayres

Benjamin Ayres is known among Hallmark fans for starring opposite Alison Sweeney in "The Chronicle Mysteries" movie series, though he's also appeared in fan-favorite flicks such as "Color My World with Love" and "Long Lost Christmas." The Canadian actor has similarly established himself outside of the feel-good channel, starring in the long-running medical drama "Saving Hope" and being award-nominated for his role in the Canadian mini-series "jPod."

While we love seeing Ayres thrive on-screen, longtime fans of the Hallmark star should know that there's more to the actor than meets the eye. While he's long had an interest in the performing arts, with Ayres telling My Devotional Thoughts that he originally aspired to be a drama teacher, his family lifestyle and philanthropic efforts are what the Hallmark star really loves.

"Honestly, my mom told me to be kind to others, and expect kindness back," Ayres told Suzee Behind the Scenes, a motto that the star appears to have taken to heart. "I really do my best to treat every person I meet with as much as empathy as possible, and I do my best to lead like that at all times. This is something that I think about daily."