What To Know About Hallmark Star Benjamin Ayres
Benjamin Ayres is known among Hallmark fans for starring opposite Alison Sweeney in "The Chronicle Mysteries" movie series, though he's also appeared in fan-favorite flicks such as "Color My World with Love" and "Long Lost Christmas." The Canadian actor has similarly established himself outside of the feel-good channel, starring in the long-running medical drama "Saving Hope" and being award-nominated for his role in the Canadian mini-series "jPod."
While we love seeing Ayres thrive on-screen, longtime fans of the Hallmark star should know that there's more to the actor than meets the eye. While he's long had an interest in the performing arts, with Ayres telling My Devotional Thoughts that he originally aspired to be a drama teacher, his family lifestyle and philanthropic efforts are what the Hallmark star really loves.
"Honestly, my mom told me to be kind to others, and expect kindness back," Ayres told Suzee Behind the Scenes, a motto that the star appears to have taken to heart. "I really do my best to treat every person I meet with as much as empathy as possible, and I do my best to lead like that at all times. This is something that I think about daily."
The Hallmark star is married with children
In addition to being a Hallmark star, Benjamin Ayres is also a loving father and husband. The actor has been married to Erin Borgfjörð Ayres since July 2008, taking to Instagram in 2018 to celebrate their wedding anniversary. He captioned a black and white wedding photo, "10 years ago today, we made a sacred vow to support each other, accomplish dreams together, hand in hand, through eternity ... and to laugh while doing it."
Additionally, Benjamin has featured his two daughters, Isadora and Evie, on his Instagram page several times over the years, celebrating special milestones and sharing cute family moments. The actor has also spoken in interviews about the important role that family plays in his life. When asked by Digital Journal to define "success," the actor answered, "Success is raising children that are kind and thoughtful, and that's what we try our best to do: to raise good children. That would be a huge success to us."
Ayres has a notable philanthropic streak
Benjamin Ayres' family-oriented lifestyle really seems to align with the family-based values of the Hallmark network, but he also channels these feel-good vibes in his charity work. The rom-com star's clothing line, known as Romance University, pays homage to his Hallmark ties while also benefiting important causes. The endeavor began when he designed buttons using the classic Harvard University crest, changing the logo to read "Hallmark University," and was encouraged by his network peers to further explore the project.
As stated on the website, partial proceeds of the clothing sales are donated to women's and children's charities. Updates on the organization's charitable causes can often be found on social media, with Ayres sharing on Instagram that $4,000 was donated to two Canadian women's shelters, Street Haven and Anduhyuan, back in January 2023. Since then, the "Falling for Vermont" actor has collaborated with fellow Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett to raise $585 for The DRU Project.
"It's been, as a creative person, very fulfilling," Ayres told Heavy about his Romance University project. "A lot of people are like, 'It must be so much work' and if it felt like work, I would have shut it down. But I actually really, really enjoy it."