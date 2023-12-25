A Look At Barack Obama's Unlikely Friendship With John Boehner

According to CNN, John Boehner's relationship with Barack Obama was one of the reasons that he resigned in October 2015. While serving as House Speaker, he faced pressure from the conservative Senate faction to adopt a tougher stance in negotiations with Obama, a demand he did not always fulfill. At the start of 2015, 25 Republicans had voted against Boehner, signaling a fading support from his party.

Then-president Obama was visibly taken by surprise by Boehner's resignation in 2015. Nevertheless, he was full of praise for the Ohio Republican, saying, "John Boehner is a good man. He is a patriot. He cares deeply about the House. He cares about his constituents and he cares about America." In a candid interview with Fox News, Boehner recalled Obama's words on his penultimate day in office: "He said, 'Boehner, man, I'm gonna miss you.'" (via The Hill).

Despite the fondness between the two men, the former House Speaker revealed sad details about his relationship with Obama in a 2015 interview with Golf Channel. He said, "The president has suggested, 'Hey, do you think it would be too much trouble to play golf again?' I have to look at him and say, 'Yes.'" (per ABC News). However, judging by their 2016 video, the politicians clearly didn't allow their political affiliations to stop them from being buddies.