Why Did Kamie Crawford & Gordon Dillard Split?
Former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford has become a fixture in dating reality television. The model first landed a co-hosting job on "Catfish" in 2018 alongside Nev Schulman. In 2022, Crawford was named the host of "Are You The One?" and "Ex on the Beach" as well. With an evident passion for relationship content, she also launched her own podcast, "Relationsh*t," in 2021, which covers a wide range of topics related to love. Despite so much of her work surrounding maintaining healthy connections, Crawford has experienced her share of heartbreak after splitting from her longtime boyfriend, Gordon Dillard.
Crawford and the music industry exec who currently manages Doja Cat began dating in 2016. They remained together until 2022, which significantly impacted Crawford. During a February 2022 episode of "Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram," Crawford admitted that their split nearly resulted in a health scare. "I legit thought that I was going to have to be hospitalized. I was losing my mind ... You have to kind of undo and unlearn and un-think and un-fantasize about the things that your life was supposed to be with this person," Crawford explained. While the former partners have never revealed the exact details of their traumatic breakup, Crawford has explained why she believes the six-year relationship came to an end.
Crawford believes controlling tendencies might've negatively impacted their relationship
Kamie Crawford seemed extremely happy during her relationship with Gordon Dillard, which was expressed in a 2017 blog post titled "Finding Your Soulmate." While the write-up has since been scrapped from Crawford's website, she gushed over Dillard at the time, sharing (via Distractify), "I can definitely say that my boyfriend G has taught me a lot about what love is supposed to look like." Unfortunately, things changed over the years, as explained during her transparent chat with podcaster Shan Boodram.
"He felt that, at times, he was being controlled. And I said, 'you were,'" Crawford explained on the "Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram" episode before adding, "And it was really me out of desperation for trying to keep our relationship on the track that we had set that any time he would do something that I felt was not conducive to that, I'm like 'we got to stay on track. We got to stay on track.' And at times, he felt like I was trying to mother him." To date, Dillard has not commented on the breakup publicly, and while it appears they are done for good, it wouldn't be the first time the two split.
The couple previously broke up during the pandemic
As with many couples, Kamie Crawford and Gordon Dillard's bond was shaken during the COVID-19 pandemic. The unexpected global emergency forced them apart more than once, as Crawford confirmed to InTouch in 2020. "I think actually now we're stronger than ever because we have gotten into so many arguments, this quarantine and like broke up and then got back together, broke up, meaning like a week, a week ago, I wasn't talking to him. So, you know, that happens," Crawford explained. It seems the pair were able to bounce back during such tense times. Despite this, their latest separation seems to have taken a more significant toll.
These days, Crawford is single. However, she has joined online dating apps in hopes of meeting new eligible bachelors, something she has highlighted on her "Relationsh*t" podcast. As for Dillard, it's unknown who or if he is currently dating. The majority of his Instagram profile is dedicated to his work in the music industry. Though it appears the two have parted ways permanently, neither has spoken ill about their split.