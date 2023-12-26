Why Did Kamie Crawford & Gordon Dillard Split?

Former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford has become a fixture in dating reality television. The model first landed a co-hosting job on "Catfish" in 2018 alongside Nev Schulman. In 2022, Crawford was named the host of "Are You The One?" and "Ex on the Beach" as well. With an evident passion for relationship content, she also launched her own podcast, "Relationsh*t," in 2021, which covers a wide range of topics related to love. Despite so much of her work surrounding maintaining healthy connections, Crawford has experienced her share of heartbreak after splitting from her longtime boyfriend, Gordon Dillard.

Crawford and the music industry exec who currently manages Doja Cat began dating in 2016. They remained together until 2022, which significantly impacted Crawford. During a February 2022 episode of "Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram," Crawford admitted that their split nearly resulted in a health scare. "I legit thought that I was going to have to be hospitalized. I was losing my mind ... You have to kind of undo and unlearn and un-think and un-fantasize about the things that your life was supposed to be with this person," Crawford explained. While the former partners have never revealed the exact details of their traumatic breakup, Crawford has explained why she believes the six-year relationship came to an end.