Kylie Jenner's Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions

Even fashion icons like Kylie Jenner aren't immune to wardrobe emergencies. We may not often see it, but behind the veneer of picture-perfect pouts and Insta-glam lies someone with regular girl problems involving everything from broken zippers to clumsily spilled drinks. It just goes to show that wardrobe malfunctions are great levelers, putting Forbes' "youngest self-made billionaire ever" on par with the rest of the world. In all her years of being a pop culture phenomenon, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister has faced her fair share of fashion mishaps — in front of a global audience, no less. It's the price she pays for belonging to a family famous for being famous. But it seems like the seasoned socialite has grown to revel in her public existence by taking it ever so lightly.

Alongside press headlines that catalog her wardrobe malfunctions, Jenner has documented many an accident for social media herself, giving her massive following a peek into the imperfections behind her perfect image. This was especially true during her teenage fame as King Kylie, a mostly online era she has described as being "less about what I was wearing, and more about how I felt" (via Vogue). "I just felt confident, free, and I didn't care what anyone said." Such candor has been characteristic of her social media chronicles where even the most embarrassing wardrobe backfires have made it into the public eye. Here are Kylie Jenner's biggest wardrobe malfunctions and how she dealt with them like a pro.