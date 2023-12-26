Meet Patrick Dempsey And Jillian Fink's 3 Kids

Although Patrick Dempsey had a messy first marriage with his then-manager, Rochelle Parker, it didn't take long for him to find true love with Jillian Fink. Parker and Dempsey's divorce was finalized in 1994, and later that same year, the actor got a haircut at Fink's salon. They started dating in 1997 and tied the knot in 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter Talula Fyfe in 2002 followed by their twin boys, Darby Galen and Sullivan Patrick, in 2007.

In a 2023 interview with People, Patrick admitted that it was tough to raise children as a well-known celebrity because everyone expected them to follow in his footsteps, but like any other kid, all three sought individuality. He elaborated, "They all have unique qualities and they have their own goals that they need to develop and harvest themselves and we just try to model our behavior, and hopefully they'll pick up on that." As their babies grew into teenagers, Patrick struggled to find the balance between parenting them and accepting their boundaries as they figured things out.

Like any parent, he also found it difficult to stand back and let his children make mistakes as they explored the world, but he found solace in knowing they would eventually learn from them. Patrick added that the athletic trio positively impacted his life by encouraging the "Thanksgiving" star to exercise more. But, although Patrick eats healthily and works out regularly, he will never turn down his daughter's delicious baked goods, as the actor confessed to People.