A Look Back At Patrick Dempsey's Messy First Marriage With His Manager

Patrick Dempsey, the chiseled heartthrob that he is, became the obsession of medical drama enthusiasts everywhere when he landed the role of Dr. Derek Shepherd in "Grey's Anatomy." While Dempsey has a history of playing the love interest onscreen (see "Enchanted" and "Bridget Jones's Baby"), he is very much off the market in real life. The actor has been happily married to his wife, Jillian Fink, since 1999, and the couple shares three children.

Dempsey has only been married one other time. Back in 1987, when the "Grey's Anatomy" alum was a bright-eyed 21-year-old, he made the somewhat controversial decision to marry his much older manager, Rochelle "Rocky" Parker. Age-gap relationships in Hollywood are par for the course at this point, but the more than 20-year difference between Dempsey and his then-47-year-old wife certainly made their marriage stand out.

It wasn't the only thing that made the relationship one to remember, though. We've seen our fair share of contentious celebrity couples, but not many can compare to the chaotic relationship between Dempsey and Parker. Here's the scoop on their downright messy marriage.