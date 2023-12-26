All The Details About John McEnroe And Patty Smyth's Long Marriage

When Patty Smyth and John McEnroe attended a Christmas party in 1993, neither was looking for love. Speaking to AARP: The Magazine in 2020, Smyth shared that she had given up on the idea of getting married at the time, explaining, "I had a great life. I thought I might adopt a child because I only had Ruby and she kept telling me one wasn't enough." She added that she didn't have any men who piqued her interest and believed she wouldn't find anyone interesting anytime soon. But just one date with McEnroe completely changed her perspective.

Smyth explained that she felt like she'd seen the signs that he was the one, and he shared the same sentiments. At the time, the "The Warrior" singer was surrounded by broken relationships, so she knew what she had with McEnroe was special. The happy couple tied the knot in 1997 in a private ceremony. Smyth told AARP they took great care to ensure the media didn't find out about their marriage and even had their ceremony in Hawaii on Oscars day to ward off unwanted attention.

Smyth elaborated on why privacy was vital to her during the early days of their relationship. "I thought if we started talking about how happily married we are, we would jinx it," she shared. Their trick seems to have worked since they've been quietly thriving since 1997. After establishing a solid foundation, the couple wasn't afraid to share their love with the world by walking red carpets together and gushing about their love on numerous occasions.