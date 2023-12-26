A Look At Angie Harmon's Low-Key Love Life

If you're a fan of law and order, and "Law & Order," Angie Harmon is a familiar face. From her first acting gig as a private investigator on "Baywatch Nights," to her breakout role as lawyer Abbie on the Dick Wolf series, to detective Jane on "Rizzoli & Isles," Harmon has been a law-abiding, law-enforcing character on your television screen. And that's normally the only place you'll regularly see the star lip-locked and holding on tight to the men in her life.

The Texas native started her career in the limelight at an early age, winning a modeling contest at age 15 and embarking on a career that would take her around the globe. On a flight to Orlando, David Hasselhoff offered the brunette beauty her first acting gig in his spin-off "Baywatch" series, and Harmon's Hollywood career sprang from there. She keeps popping up in front of the cameras but still manages to keep her personal life mostly to herself.

Throughout the years, there have really only been two romantic relationships the star has shared with the public, and even then, only offering the smallest of details or disclosing the biggest events, like engagements. While Harmon prefers to keep her affairs on the quiet side, she has had her share of love-life limelight, including one very public proposal.