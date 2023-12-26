All The Relationship Drama Between Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Explained

Megan Thee Stallion has a complicated relationship history, to say the very least. In April 2020, she headed into the studio to work on "Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé)" and met her future beau, songwriter Pardison Fontaine. The talented duo joined forces again on "WAP" since Fontaine is a long-time collaborator of Cardi B. Megan made their relationship official during a February 2021 Instagram Live and after that, the couple seemed completely loved up as they shared their happiness through social media posts and interviews alike.

When the rapper spoke to 97.9's The Box, in October 2021, she gushed, "I love Pardi because he is just so sweet. A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not that," adding, "He's very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected," (via Essence). Megan also explained that he helped her focus on the emotional aspects of love more than the physical. Sadly, they couldn't make their relationship work and broke up after nearly three years of dating, with Megan sparking romance rumors with Romelu Lukaku in May 2023.

Fontaine and the "Body" singer remained tight-lipped about the reason behind their split, but everything changed when Megan released "Cobra" in November 2023. The song was a no-holds-barred confession about her declining mental health, and the lyrics, "Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleeping" clearly didn't bode well for Fontaine. Naturally, it didn't take long for him to respond.