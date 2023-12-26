All The Relationship Drama Between Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Explained
Megan Thee Stallion has a complicated relationship history, to say the very least. In April 2020, she headed into the studio to work on "Savage Remix (feat. Beyoncé)" and met her future beau, songwriter Pardison Fontaine. The talented duo joined forces again on "WAP" since Fontaine is a long-time collaborator of Cardi B. Megan made their relationship official during a February 2021 Instagram Live and after that, the couple seemed completely loved up as they shared their happiness through social media posts and interviews alike.
When the rapper spoke to 97.9's The Box, in October 2021, she gushed, "I love Pardi because he is just so sweet. A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not that," adding, "He's very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected," (via Essence). Megan also explained that he helped her focus on the emotional aspects of love more than the physical. Sadly, they couldn't make their relationship work and broke up after nearly three years of dating, with Megan sparking romance rumors with Romelu Lukaku in May 2023.
Fontaine and the "Body" singer remained tight-lipped about the reason behind their split, but everything changed when Megan released "Cobra" in November 2023. The song was a no-holds-barred confession about her declining mental health, and the lyrics, "Pulled up, caught him cheating, getting his d*** sucked in the same spot I'm sleeping" clearly didn't bode well for Fontaine. Naturally, it didn't take long for him to respond.
Pardison Fontaine is unsure if he cheated
Two weeks after Megan Thee Stallion released "Cobra," Pardison Fontaine clapped back with his own track, "Thee Person." The scathing lyrics accused his former lover of dragging people's names through the mud for attention. Since 2021, Megan has posted videos of herself working out to share her progress, but Fontaine's song attributed her success to liposuction and accused the rapper of lying to her fans.
In a shocking turn of events, he also alleged that Megan cheated on and lied to him and denied being unfaithful to her. Fontaine seemed to believe that the "Hot Girl" singer only included the lyric about his infidelity so that she could have a villain for her next album. And to top it all off, Fontaine even claimed that he intended to propose to Megan. During an appearance on "Lip Service," the rapper reasoned that he only released "Thee Person" to share his side of the story because he felt Megan wasn't being entirely honest.
As Fontaine countered, "Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? If it's something that you have to hide from your partner, is it cheating?" He continued, "In that regard, I say [I cheated]. Inappropriate, correct, right? But the way it was painted, it had me so mad." The outspoken star strongly denied having sexual contact with anybody else while he was dating Megan. But, when the hosts wondered what caused their breakup, he offered a rather vague answer.
Megan Thee Stallion clapped back at her ex
During Pardison Fontaine's "Lip Service" interview, he acknowledged sleeping with another woman but only after his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion had already ended, asserting that she twisted things to make it seem like he'd cheated. Fontaine also stood by his claims of Megan sleeping with other men and lying about it and seemed in disbelief that she was speaking negatively about him after they had, apparently, ended things peacefully and both moved on.
Fontaine was subsequently linked to singer Jada Kingdom after the pair were spotted together in New York. In "Thee Person," he claimed that Megan got as enraged as Jada Pinkett Smith after seeing him with Kingdom, alluding to her being the other woman. As you might imagine, Megan wasn't too happy about it and took to Instagram Live to share her feelings once again. She argued, "If this man is saying, 'I didn't cheat on her. I didn't do that — well then why the f*** [are] you responding to me?"
The "Girls in the Hood" hitmaker also pointed out that she didn't call Fontaine out by name, and his response only cemented her version of events. Megan finished by stating simply, "If you said I wasn't talking to you, I wasn't talking to you. You just wanted to f****** find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic," (via People). In a follow-up Live, Megan notably discussed toning down her freakier side after learning that it only led her into toxic situations.