Inside Bruce Willis And Demi Moore's Relationship

"Die Hard" star Bruce Willis and "Ghost" star Demi Moore created a lasting legacy as one of Hollywood's "It couples" during the 1990s. Their love story began in 1987 when they met at a film premiere, and just four months later, they eloped in Las Vegas. Throughout their marriage, Willis and Moore welcomed three children into the world; Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. While pregnant with their second child, Scout, Moore posed for one of Vanity Fair's most famous covers ever, showing off her pregnant belly. "Pregnancy agrees with me," she told Vanity Fair in the 1991 cover story. "I feel comfortable." In another 1991 interview with The Washington Post, Moore said that Willis was the first man to ever be "emotionally there" for her.

Willis and Moore separated in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000. Despite the challenges that led to their separation, Willis and Moore chose to prioritize their friendship and co-parenting responsibilities. Their commitment to maintaining an amicable relationship extended beyond the divorce, with joint family trips to Paris and unwavering support for each other's subsequent marriages and divorces, including Moore's separation from Ashton Kutcher in 2013. Even in the face of Willis' recent dementia diagnosis, the bond between the ex-spouses remains strong. Moore continues to be a supportive presence, showcasing an enduring connection that has transcended life's inevitable changes.