Tragic Details About Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has always been determined to forge her own path, no matter what. She released her debut album when she was just 17, dropping out of high school to pursue a full-time music career. "I was supposed to do homeschooling — I had books — but I didn't do it. So, basically, I'm a high school dropout," Lavigne said in a 2007 interview. She didn't seem to regret the decision then, and dropping out of high school definitely didn't damage her career — Lavigne thrived and became one of the top pop artists of her time.

While Lavigne skyrocketed to fame, her stardom didn't protect her from the blows life dealt her later on. Despite her successful career, she disappeared for four years after releasing her eponymous fifth studio album. She finished touring the album in 2014, and, suddenly, the queen of rock went silent for a couple of months before revealing she'd been diagnosed with a life-altering disease.

While her career started as a fairytale, her life soon turned into a nightmare. Lavigne's diagnosis was but the first in a long list of tragedies to hit the singer, and when you're as famous as she is, you rarely get to endure your struggles in private. It's been a hard road for Lavigne, but she finally seems to be making a long-awaited comeback. Join us as we take a deep dive into everything she's been through.