How Timothée Chalamet's Theater Kid Past Landed Him His Wonka Role

Timothée Chalamet donned a top hat in 2023's "Wonka" to bring a younger version of Willy Wonka to movie screens. The beloved character was introduced in Roald Dahl's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and brought to life by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in two separate films. However, "Wonka" explores Willy's life before that adventure and Chalamet's theatrical past made him perfect for the role.

"Wonka" director and co-writer Paul King called his film a "companion" for the original book and Wilder's movie in a Rolling Stone interview. In the film, viewers get to witness Chalamet's singing and dancing abilities, alongside his well-known acting skills. However, Chalamet didn't audition to play the chocolatier. King said the part was in the bag for Chalamet, in part due to the actor's past in performing arts school. "It was a straight offer because he's great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it," King told Rolling Stone. "But because he's Timothée Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views."

What you may not know about Chalamet is that he attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. The actor is listed on the school's Notable Alumni webpage for his acting work, so he clearly had the necessary chops for the project.