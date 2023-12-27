Donald Trump Jr.'s Heartbreaking Reaction To His Father's Divorcing Ivana

Among the many things that distinguished Donald Trump from virtually every other commander-in-chief was his status as only the second POTUS to have been divorced (Ronald Reagan was the first), and the only one with two failed marriages under his belt when he took office. By the time the controversial politician was elected in 2016, Donald had been through two very public splits, from Ivana Trump and Marla Maples, before marrying First Lady Melania Trump.

The 1990 divorce of Donald and Ivana Trump was tabloid fodder for weeks primarily because of the circumstances behind it. Donald had begun an affair with Maples, and it reportedly led to a heated confrontation between the two women in a restaurant in Aspen. The resulting settlement battle made for more lurid headlines. It also devastated the couple's eldest child, Donald Trump Jr. According to inside sources who spoke to Vanity Fair in 1990, then 12-year-old Don Jr. reacted by lashing out at his father.

"How can you say you love us? You don't love us! You don't even love yourself. You just love your money," he reportedly raged. It's not known how, or even whether, the senior Trump tried to reassure his son, but whatever efforts Donald made weren't enough; in a 2004 interview with New York magazine, Don Jr. revealed that he was so angry at his father over the divorce that he refused to speak to him for a year.