Everything We Know About Demi Lovato And Jutes' Relationship
Demi Lovato has a complex dating history, featuring several big names including a Jonas Brother and a former "That '70s Show" star. Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, was also involved in a whirlwind romance with "The Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich. It only took him four months to pop the question but just two months after that the couple called it quits. Lovato reportedly remained single until she found love with Jutes two years later.
They first met when Lovato enlisted his help with her eighth studio album, "Holy Fvck." When the "Heart Attack" hit-maker appeared on the "Ladygang" podcast, she shared the details of their first meeting: "He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people's music. So he came into the session and I literally was like: 'Who is this guy?'" She continued, "I texted my friends and was like: 'Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous.'"
The future couple got to know each other as friends for a few months before finally accepting that it should be more. She added that Jutes was mainly focused on creating great music with her in the beginning. Starting their relationship that way helped them establish a solid foundation and truly get to know each other as people, for which the former Disney star is enormously grateful.
The couple has shared some adorable details about their relationship
Demi Lovato and Jutes aren't afraid to share their love on Instagram through PDA-packed snaps. In his first post about the "Cool For The Summer" singer, Jutes wrote that he was initially skeptical of working with her because she had primarily made pop music, but he was presently surprised to learn that she was working on a rock record. Jutes later raved about Lovato's singing abilities. The sweet couple have penned some adorable birthday tributes for each other too.
In 2023, Lovato wrote, "I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together. You're a literal dream come true." Jutes shared similar sentiments for Lovato's birthday by gushing that she was the perfect person and he wanted to bring her nothing but joy. It's safe to say that the couple adores Halloween, as they dressed up as a zombie bride and groom, and in 2023, they donned matching pickle costumes (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
During an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the "Cool for the Summer" singer gushed that she enjoys making music with Jutes because they can share a laugh while creating something meaningful. Lovato sweetly told the host that she wrote "4 Ever 4 Me" for Jutes, and he loved it so much that he got the phrase tattooed on his leg. To make the ink even more meaningful, Jutes asked Lovato to contribute to the tattooing process, so she helped fill in the color.
Demi Lovato and Jutes got engaged in December 2023
When Demi Lovato appeared on "The Howard Stern Show," in September 2023, she acknowledged feeling a bit sheepish looking back on her past age-gap relationships because the singer realized they stemmed from her complicated relationship with her father. So, Jutes was a welcome change. Lovato noted, "I'm in an amazing relationship. My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we're growing together and it feels so healthy."
When the host asked if she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Jutes, Lovato answered with a resounding yes. She beamed as she said they had talked about getting engaged, adding, "It's been about a year and a half [of dating], so we're taking our time with it a little bit, you know? I think it's important not to rush that." Later, Stern asked if she would like to have children with Jutes, and the "Confident" hit-maker was overjoyed at the idea.
In fact, Lovato has never met anyone who makes her laugh the way he does, and they have a great time together no matter what they're doing. The "Camp Rock" star's dreams of a future with Jutes weren't too far away because he popped the question in December 2023, per People. Although the proposal took place in private, the couple's families joined them at their favorite restaurant to celebrate. Lovato's mother also took to Instagram to congratulate the happy couple.