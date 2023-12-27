Everything We Know About Demi Lovato And Jutes' Relationship

Demi Lovato has a complex dating history, featuring several big names including a Jonas Brother and a former "That '70s Show" star. Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, was also involved in a whirlwind romance with "The Young and the Restless" star Max Ehrich. It only took him four months to pop the question but just two months after that the couple called it quits. Lovato reportedly remained single until she found love with Jutes two years later.

They first met when Lovato enlisted his help with her eighth studio album, "Holy Fvck." When the "Heart Attack" hit-maker appeared on the "Ladygang" podcast, she shared the details of their first meeting: "He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people's music. So he came into the session and I literally was like: 'Who is this guy?'" She continued, "I texted my friends and was like: 'Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous.'"

The future couple got to know each other as friends for a few months before finally accepting that it should be more. She added that Jutes was mainly focused on creating great music with her in the beginning. Starting their relationship that way helped them establish a solid foundation and truly get to know each other as people, for which the former Disney star is enormously grateful.