How Did Nicolle Wallace Meet Her Second Husband Michael Schmidt?

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace of "Deadline: White House" took everyone by surprise when she showed up wearing a wedding ring at work in April 2022. According to Page Six, the former political staffer married Michael Schmidt, a Pulitzer-winning New York Times investigative journalist, after two years of dating.

The media power couple's relationship was first revealed by the outlet in March 2019, and it appears they crossed paths on the set of "Deadline: White House," as Schmidt frequently joins in on the programming as a contributor. Despite their high-profile careers, the pair has managed to keep details about their relationship tightly under wraps.

Prior to her role at MSNBC, Wallace gained recognition as a co-host on ABC's daytime talk show "The View." Additionally, she served as a communications director during the George W. Bush administration and as a senior advisor for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign. In 2011, Wallace started her other life as a novelist, authoring the first installment of her fictional political series, consisting of three books. Meanwhile, Schmidt also boasts an impressive resume, with two Pulitzer awards in 2018 for his investigative work at The New York Times.