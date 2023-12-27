How Did Nicolle Wallace Meet Her Second Husband Michael Schmidt?
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace of "Deadline: White House" took everyone by surprise when she showed up wearing a wedding ring at work in April 2022. According to Page Six, the former political staffer married Michael Schmidt, a Pulitzer-winning New York Times investigative journalist, after two years of dating.
The media power couple's relationship was first revealed by the outlet in March 2019, and it appears they crossed paths on the set of "Deadline: White House," as Schmidt frequently joins in on the programming as a contributor. Despite their high-profile careers, the pair has managed to keep details about their relationship tightly under wraps.
Prior to her role at MSNBC, Wallace gained recognition as a co-host on ABC's daytime talk show "The View." Additionally, she served as a communications director during the George W. Bush administration and as a senior advisor for John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign. In 2011, Wallace started her other life as a novelist, authoring the first installment of her fictional political series, consisting of three books. Meanwhile, Schmidt also boasts an impressive resume, with two Pulitzer awards in 2018 for his investigative work at The New York Times.
Wallace and Schmidt welcomed a daughter in 2023
When news broke of Nicolle Wallace's romantic involvement with her MSNBC colleague Michael Schmidt, concerns arose regarding the potential impact on her professional presence. Nonetheless, an insider shared with Page Six that the anchor prioritizes her work above all else, explaining, "Nicolle is one of the most professional people I know." The pair were first spotted at the SXSW festival amid Nicolle's divorce from her first husband, Mark Wallace. However, there was no drama there, as sources claim the Wallaces had been separated for at least a year before they filed for divorce.
Nicolle and Michael later tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by a select group of close friends and family, as reported by Page Six. Before their wedding, the couple reportedly informed their MSNBC superiors about their relationship, and it allegedly posed no issues.
In November 2023, at the age of 51, Nicolle welcomed a baby girl named Isabella Sloan Schmidt with Michael, who is 11 years her junior. The anchor shared the news during a phone call on "Deadline: White House," saying, "Mike and Liam and I are all smitten with her." Liam Wallace is Nicolle's first child, whom she shares with her ex-husband. She added, "There are pros and cons to being a mom again at 51. You are tired." Notably, Nicolle was not the one to undergo the pregnancy, and according to a report by Page Six, the couple welcomed Isabella through surrogacy.
The MSNBC anchor was married before
Nicolle Wallace's first husband, Mark Wallace, is also a prominent figure in the political arena. According to his profile on the Counter Extremism Project website, prior to his entry into public service, he served as a commercial attorney. Mark gained recognition for his contributions to George W. Bush's administration in 2004, where he collaborated with Nicolle. Four years later, both Mark and Nicolle served as senior advisors to John S. McCain during his presidential campaign in 2008. Mark's political career also led to his appointment as an ambassador to the US Mission to the UN in 2006, following a nomination by President Bush, according to an AFSA report.
The couple, Nicolle and Mark, were married for 14 years before calling it quits, the Washington Examiner reported, and have welcomed a son, Liam Wallace, throughout their time together. It remains unclear why the former couple decided to separate, but contrary to some reports, Nicolle did not leave Mark for Michael Schmidt, as insiders close to the family told Page Six.
During their marriage, Nicolle and Mark worked closely together and were even depicted in HBO's "Game Change," a 2012 political drama depicting the presidential contest between Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (played by Julianne Moore) and Senator John McCain (portrayed by Ed Harris). In the film, Nicolle was portrayed by Sarah Paulson, known for her role in "Ratched," while Mark was played by Ron Livingston, best known as the post-it guy from "Sex and the City."