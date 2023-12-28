Keith Richards Broke A Bone During His Proposal To Patti Hansen

A successful proposal causes some to weep for joy, others to shout celebratorily, or, in rock legend Keith Richards' case, break a bone. The guitarist for the Rolling Stones proposed to his first and only wife, Patti Hansen, multiple times before she finally said yes in 1983. They wed in December of that year, giving Richards time to heal from his unexpected injury.

According to the guitarist, Hansen was so excited by his proposal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that she lept onto Richards' back and broke his toe. While Hansen hasn't denied that Richards got hurt the day he proposed, she did add a telling detail. The 1983 proposal wasn't the first time Richards had tried to ask for her hand; it was just the first time she accepted, per Harper's Bazaar.

Still, multiple proposal attempts aside, their relationship has remained strong ever since. The couple has been together since their 1983 wedding and have two children together, Theodora and Alexandra Richards.