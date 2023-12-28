Hallmark Hunks Have Something To Say About Candace Cameron Bure's Move To Great American Family

After leaving the Hallmark Channel in 2022, Candace Cameron Bure surprised many by not only joining the Great American Family network (formerly known as GAC Family) but also taking on a pivotal executive role at the network. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience that wants to watch programming for and with the whole family," Bure shared in a statement, as reported by Deadline. Despite mostly citing better opportunities and creative freedom for her move, Bure's departure from Hallmark turned out to be based on fundamentally differing viewpoints.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bure shared that the changes at Hallmark Channel didn't align with her preferences and that she intends to keep traditional marriages as a core value at Great American Family. In response to Bure's statement, Hallmark shared, "We want all viewers to see themselves in our programming, and everyone is welcome," as reported by Variety.

Even some Hallmark stars, including the three hunks of Hallmark — Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell — who starred together in the network's original "Three Wise Men and a Baby," weighed in on Bure's controversial behavior regarding the exclusion of stories about same-sex marriage. In their joint interview with Vulture, Walker shared, "I think it was just a good excuse to cover up an opportunity she had somewhere else." Still, Bure's statements sparked significant backlash, but Great American Family had her back.