Why Rita Ora Replaced Nicole Scherzinger On The Masked Singer
After ten seasons as a judge, "The Masked Singer" panelist Nicole Scherzinger has stepped away from the show. Scherzinger's replacement for Season 11 is singer Rita Ora, who's known for songs such as "Let You Love Me" as well as her relationship with Taika Waititi and her other singing-based reality show hosting gigs. But why did Ora need to replace the Pussycat Dolls singer in the first place?
Turns out Scherzinger is treading the boards of a West End stage to play Norma Desmond in a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard." Lloyd Webber wrote the musical based on the movie of the same name and it was first performed on the West End in the '90s. According to the BBC, he also had kind things to say about Scherzinger's talent. "Nicole is one of the finest singers I have worked with, and I can't wait to get started on this exciting show with her and the rest of this brilliant team," the composer shared.
The news that Ora was taking Scherzinger's place for Season 11 was shared in September 2023. The other judges are staying the same for Season 11, so Ora's co-panelists will be Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. Ora was previously a judge on "The Masked Singer U.K." for four seasons, so musical guessing games are not new for her.
Ora's season starts airing in March 2024
"The Masked Singer" Instagram account shared a welcome post for Rita Ora in September 2023. The photo's caption read, "We're grateful to have the amazing @ritaora shine her light and join us as a panelist on #TheMaskedSinger Season 11!" Season 11 began filming in September 2023, which is the same month Season 10 began airing.
The Season 10 finale on December 20, 2023, revealed that March 2024 is when "The Masked Singer" fans can expect the new season with Ora on the panel. The 30-second teaser for Season 11 aired on TV and was posted to YouTube. It hinted at extravagant performances and surprising reveals, as per usual with the nature of the singing competition show.
Before Season 10's premiere, Nicole Scherzinger was asked by Entertainment Weekly about continuing her tenure on "The Masked Singer," and she confirmed she would want to. "I love my ['Masked Singer'] family. And it's such a great job. Are you kidding? I love it. Yes," she shared. However, Scherzinger reportedly will also reprise her role in the Broadway run of "Sunset Boulevard" set to open in November 2024. She committed to a six-month run, so it's unclear if Scherzinger would be on the "The Masked Singer" panel for a potential Season 12, or if Ora would keep that spot. It's unlikely Scherzinger will leave the Broadway production.
Scherzinger and Lloyd Webber collaborated before
Before her role in "Sunset Boulevard," you might not know that Nicole Scherzinger was on the West End before as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Cats." That performance earned her a 2015 Olivier Award nomination. Scherzinger was slated to join "Cats" on Broadway in 2016 after the West End run. However, she rejoined the U.K. version of "The X Factor" as a judge instead — and Lloyd Webber had scathing things to say about that.
He told Economist Radio that Scherzinger left "Cats" about a week before rehearsals. The composer called Scherzinger "crazy" and added, "I'm furious because I really believe she's the most fantastically talented girl and I went out on a limb to get her for the London Palladium here, ... But never mind, there'll be another girl on Broadway and Nicole will not get her Tony award" (via The Guardian). Scherzinger responded by claiming she never signed the official contract to agree to "Cats." The singer expressed gratitude for being in the West End show and disappointment that the Broadway run wouldn't work out. She added, "I adore and respect Andrew, I'm so grateful for our friendship and can't wait for the opportunity to create more magic together" (via Radio Times).
Any bad blood between Lloyd Webber and Scherzinger must have been squashed. Lloyd Webber was quoted as saying Scherzinger has, "given us a performance for the ages" in "Sunset Boulevard," and she won Best Musical Performance at the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards (via Daily Mail).