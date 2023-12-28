Why Rita Ora Replaced Nicole Scherzinger On The Masked Singer

After ten seasons as a judge, "The Masked Singer" panelist Nicole Scherzinger has stepped away from the show. Scherzinger's replacement for Season 11 is singer Rita Ora, who's known for songs such as "Let You Love Me" as well as her relationship with Taika Waititi and her other singing-based reality show hosting gigs. But why did Ora need to replace the Pussycat Dolls singer in the first place?

Turns out Scherzinger is treading the boards of a West End stage to play Norma Desmond in a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard." Lloyd Webber wrote the musical based on the movie of the same name and it was first performed on the West End in the '90s. According to the BBC, he also had kind things to say about Scherzinger's talent. "Nicole is one of the finest singers I have worked with, and I can't wait to get started on this exciting show with her and the rest of this brilliant team," the composer shared.

The news that Ora was taking Scherzinger's place for Season 11 was shared in September 2023. The other judges are staying the same for Season 11, so Ora's co-panelists will be Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. Ora was previously a judge on "The Masked Singer U.K." for four seasons, so musical guessing games are not new for her.