What Holly Marie Combs Had To Say About Alyssa Milano's Feud With Shannen Doherty

There have been long-standing rumors about the drama between Shannen Doherty, who played eldest sister Prue Halliwell, and Alyssa Milano, who played youngest sister Phoebe Halliwell, on the set of "Charmed," which was thought to be the reason Doherty chose to leave the popular show after three seasons. Now co-star Holly Marie Combs, who played middle sister Piper Halliwell, explained on Doherty's podcast "Let Me Be Clear" what she knew about the real reason that Doherty left "Charmed." It sounds like it came down to the show's producers being forced by Milano to pick between her and Doherty, and they clearly went with Milano.

Here's some of the backstory. On "Charmed," which ran from 1998 to 2006, the women played sisters who discover they're witches and have to protect the innocent — and themselves — from various forces of evil. Doherty's character was killed off in the Season 3 finale — an episode that she directed. Fans hoped that Prue would be magically revived and come back for Season 4, but that didn't happen, and now we know that Milano was the reason why.

This is a decades-long ago situation, but Doherty explained she was bringing it up again because, even now, she frequently gets asked about why she quit "Charmed." "I just don't feel like I have to keep telling a lie," Doherty said. "The narrative that I quit was assigned to me by other people." She said her agent thought if people knew she'd been fired, it would be bad for her career.