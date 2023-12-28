Inside The Rocky Relationship Between Mackenzie Phillips And Her Stepmother Michelle

The following article includes mentions of incest, sexual assault, and drug addiction.

Mackenzie Phillips and Michelle Phillips' relationship stretches back to Mackenzie's childhood. Mackenzie was born in 1959, the daughter of John Phillips and Susan Adams, his first wife. Three years later, her parents divorced, and John married Michelle. By the mid-1960s, the couple made music history with The Mamas and the Papas. Michelle and John had one child, Chynna Phillips, before separating in 1969 and later divorcing.

Starting in the 1970s, Mackenzie and her stepmother both had acting careers. As a child, Mackenzie was cast in "American Graffiti" and starred on TV in "One Day at a Time." Unfortunately, struggles with drug addiction sidelined Mackenzie's career for a time.

In 2009, Mackenzie released "High on Arrival." While the memoir detailed Mackenzie's struggles with drug addiction, some of that information was already public. Mackenzie had been arrested in 1977 and 2008 on charges of drug possession. What was unexpected were Mackenzie's allegations of an incestuous relationship with John.

Mackenzie explained her father raped her when she was under the influence of drugs. "I woke up that night from a blackout to find myself having sex with my own father," she read from the book on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." Mackenzie equated the situation to Stockholm Syndrome as these encounters continued over ten years and she said it morphed into a consensual relationship. "No matter what kind of incest it is, it is an abuse of power," she clarified. "Consensual or otherwise, it is a betrayal of trust." Mackenzie's admission created a wedge between her and Michelle, who responded with anger over her stepdaughter's claims.