The Time Britney Spears Accidentally Set Fire To Her Own Home

Whether it's with her Shakira-inspired knife dances or wholesome, tiny cake-making reuploads, Britney Spears never fails to turn heads with her social media posts. In December of 2023, the pop icon caught the attention of fans by posting a throwback photo from when she accidentally set fire to her home gym.

"Reflecting back," Spears said in the caption, "remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020." The accompanying picture showed the aftermath of the fire, revealing a charred wall mirror and weights covered in ash. The damage was likely done to her Thousand Oaks, California mansion, which she purchased back in 2015.

Photos of the fire might have shocked some fans, but longtime Instagram followers may remember that the pop icon mentioned the incident back in 2020. "I haven't been here in for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately," the "Baby One More Time" artist said in a workout video from April 2020. "I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."