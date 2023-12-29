Why Prince William's College Girlfriend Carley Massy-Birch Thinks They Got Along

Prince William's attendance at St. Andrews University was a huge deal in 2000. "Tall, handsome, and regal, William will undoubtedly turn heads when he joins the 5,000 students at St. Andrews," reported ABC News. Undergrads worldwide began trying to decide if they, too, could enroll at Scotland's oldest University — Kate Middleton and her mother, Carole Middleton, being among them.

But the future Queen Consort wasn't the only coed interested in meeting the prince. William actually dated quite a few women while studying for his art history degree. His ex-girlfriends include Olivia Hunt, Arabella Musgrave, and Carley Massy-Birch, to name a few. The latter is believed to be the prince's first girlfriend at St. Andrews after they met during his first semester on campus. Massy-Birch (whose first name is sometimes spelled Carly in media reports) already had a year of university under her belt, heading off to Scotland shortly after she graduated secondary school (high school in the U.S.) while William took a gap year.

Her parents, Hugh and Mimi Massy-Birch, confirmed the relationship to the Daily Mail in 2008. "She went out with William for six or seven weeks when they first arrived at St Andrews," they said. The couple reportedly lived in Axminster, Devon, three hours into the countryside from Buckingham Palace, and own a farm and a camping park. It was this rural upbringing that Massy-Birch believes endeared William to her.