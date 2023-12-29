All The Men Anne Hathaway Dated Before Marrying Adam Shulman

As she made her way through Hollywood and solidified her status as one of the industry's leading stars, Anne Hathaway has garnered plenty of media attention for her love life since the early days of her career. Despite achieving global success with films like "The Princess Diaries," "The Devil Wears Prada," and "Ocean's 8," Hathaway's enduring marriage to Adam Shulman, an actor, producer, and jewelry designer, remains a focal point of public fascination.

The couple's romance began in 2008, culminating in marriage four years later. "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," the actor shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK. They went on to welcome two children, both boys, in 2016 and 2019. As Hathaway tries to stay out of the spotlight, the spouses mostly live a low-key lifestyle, with the "Les Misérables" star telling USA Today, "We have house parties and dinner parties and just hang out," as reported by People. Hathaway added, "I'm so delighted by [Adam]. He's all the things you want a partner to be."

Before Shulman entered the picture, Hathaway's romantic history filled media headlines. From a teenage relationship with Topher Grace to rumored flings with actors like Hugh Dancy and Josh Lucas, Hathaway was linked to several men before she went off the dating market. However, as many of these connections were never officially confirmed, Hathaway's love life remains shrouded in mystery.