All The Men Anne Hathaway Dated Before Marrying Adam Shulman
As she made her way through Hollywood and solidified her status as one of the industry's leading stars, Anne Hathaway has garnered plenty of media attention for her love life since the early days of her career. Despite achieving global success with films like "The Princess Diaries," "The Devil Wears Prada," and "Ocean's 8," Hathaway's enduring marriage to Adam Shulman, an actor, producer, and jewelry designer, remains a focal point of public fascination.
The couple's romance began in 2008, culminating in marriage four years later. "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," the actor shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK. They went on to welcome two children, both boys, in 2016 and 2019. As Hathaway tries to stay out of the spotlight, the spouses mostly live a low-key lifestyle, with the "Les Misérables" star telling USA Today, "We have house parties and dinner parties and just hang out," as reported by People. Hathaway added, "I'm so delighted by [Adam]. He's all the things you want a partner to be."
Before Shulman entered the picture, Hathaway's romantic history filled media headlines. From a teenage relationship with Topher Grace to rumored flings with actors like Hugh Dancy and Josh Lucas, Hathaway was linked to several men before she went off the dating market. However, as many of these connections were never officially confirmed, Hathaway's love life remains shrouded in mystery.
She was linked to Topher Grace in the late '90s
Before achieving Hollywood stardom, Anne Hathaway reportedly dated "That '70s Show" star Topher Grace. Their connection allegedly began in 1999 after meeting at a theater production, and they were rumored to be in a relationship until 2001. The romance was never officially confirmed, but given the timeline, it's likely the duo broke things off as Hathaway's career took off (she got her breakthrough role in "The Princess Diaries," which came out in 2001).
Nearly a decade later, Hathaway and Topher Grace reunited on the set of "Valentine's Day," a 2010 film featuring multiple couples navigating February 14. In the movie, the supposed former couple portrayed a young pair, Liz and Jason, whose new relationship faces challenges when Jason finds out about Liz's secret job as a phone sex operator.
During this time, Hathaway was already romantically involved with her now-husband, Adam Shulman, while Topher Grace was dating Australian actor Teresa Palmer. Despite their respective relationships at the time, Hathaway and Grace showcased convincing on-screen chemistry as a couple, perhaps drawing from past experiences. In a promotional interview with ScreenSlam, they were asked about portraying their characters so realistically, to which Grace jokingly responded, "It was pretty easy." He also cryptically added, "We had a lot of comfort with each other," leaving all of our questions unanswered.
Hathaway dated James Holzier and Scott Sartiano in 2002
In 2002, Anne Hathaway reportedly had brief involvements with fellow actor James Holzier and restaurateur Scott Sartiano. Holzier, according to his IMDb profile, is known for his roles in films like "Halfway Home," "Random Blues," and "Sweet Velvet Grace." Because of his extreme privacy and sudden online presence, there have been rumors questioning his authenticity as an actor, with a Reddit conspiracy theory floating the idea that Holzier might not even be a real person. Notably, none of the movies listed on his IMDb page ever saw the light of day and are still marked as in pre-production, despite being over a decade old. The details of his connection with Hathaway remain unclear, as neither of them ever addressed it. Holzier was later romantically linked to Scarlett Johansson, but that relationship also remained unconfirmed.
Soon after, Hathaway was frequently seen with Scott Sartiano, the owner of the celeb-loved New York City restaurant "Sartiano's." The pair attended the premiere of "Road to Perdition" in July 2002 and were later photographed together on various occasions. They kept their relationship low-key, leaving details on how they met and why they broke up to themselves. Following his time with Hathaway, Sartiano was later linked to Ashley Olsen and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, according to The New York Post. Again, Hathaway never publicly commented on the relationship.
Hathaway met Hugh Dancy on set of 'Ella Enchanted'
Anne Hathaway first crossed paths with Hugh Dancy when she was 19, and their romance was a fairytale one, at least on-screen. The duo both starred in the 2004 movie "Ella Enchanted," where Hathaway plays an off-brand Cinderella named Ella, who falls in love with Prince Charmont, also known as Charm, played by Dancy. In a 2004 interview with Black Film, Hathaway admitted to being blown away by Dancy's audition for the project. "I thought, 'Oh my God, I get to work with this guy for three months? Woo-hoo,'" she said.
The star also revealed that they prepared for their romantic scenes by watching several old movies together. "But ultimately, when we got to the set, we just sort of looked into each other's eyes and hoped that it would be there," she explained.
Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance, as the co-stars reportedly dated sometime between 2002 and 2004. Despite making public appearances together, Hathaway and Dancy kept the specifics of their love story under wraps, leaving fans uncertain about the exact duration of their relationship or the reasons behind their eventual split. In a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Dancy mentioned that he and Hathaway hadn't seen each other in a long time. Dancy is now married to actor Claire Danes, with whom he shares three children.
She was in a relationship with Raffaello Follieri for four years
Before marrying Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway's most notable relationship was with Rafaello Follieri, an Italian real estate developer. According to Vanity Fair, the former pair met in 2004 through a mutual friend but had a rocky start as Follieri reportedly showed up over an hour late to their initial date. Still, he managed to woo Hathaway into a four-year relationship, but not without its ups and downs. "It was tempestuous in the beginning," a source close to the pair told the magazine, noting that Follieri once went so far as to fly from Italy to Los Angeles to mend fences with Hathaway after a fight.
During their time together, the couple lived a lavish lifestyle under the watchful eye of the public. However, in a shocking turn of events, Follieri became the face of the notorious Vati-Con scandal and was arrested in 2008. People reported that he pleaded guilty to 14 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, resulting in a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence. In a court statement, Follieri said, "I will never be able to wash away the shame. I just hope that someday those who have been hurt by my actions will forgive me."
Just hours before Follieri's arrest, Hathaway ended things with him over the phone and never made contact again, as the controversial businessman shared in his 2021 interview with the Daily Mail. "I think she made a business decision. She decided saving her career was most important," Follieri told the outlet, adding, "I don't have anger, but I've been hurt."
Hathaway was spotted with Josh Lucas in 2008
Before meeting her now-husband, Adam Shulman, Anne Hathaway was romantically linked to another one of her co-stars, Josh Lucas, best known for "Sweet Home Alabama," "Ford v Ferrari" and "Glory Road." The two actors collaborated on the 2010 documentary "PoliWood," which chronicled national conventions during the 2008 U.S. presidential race. Despite playing themselves without any on-screen romance, reports surfaced that Hathaway and Lucas developed a connection off-screen.
Just months after her ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri went to prison, Hathaway was seen cozying up to Lucas in public. In August 2008, Just Jared reported that the pair were spotted having dinner together following one of the national conventions featured in "PoliWood." An eyewitness shared with Life & Style Magazine that the duo seemed to be an item. "They were really into each other, giggling and smiling and even holding hands at one point. You could almost taste their chemistry," they said.
However, despite their apparent connection, there were no further public sightings of their romance, and the duo seemingly went their separate ways shortly thereafter as Lucas started dating "Mean Girls" actor Rachel McAdams at the beginning of 2009 and Hathaway got involved with Shulman.