Details About The First Time Kristen Stewart Told Dylan Meyer She Loved Her

In 2023, we all moved on from Team Edward and Team Jacob to Team Dylan Meyer after seeing how perfect she and Kristen Stewart looked together. It seems even the couple themselves knew they were meant for each other because admitting their love early on in the relationship wasn't an intimidating idea. However, it wasn't exactly love at first sight because Stewart and Meyer first met in 2013 on a film set.

Speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" in November 2019, Stewart shared that she lost touch with Meyer after that first meeting until their paths crossed at a friend's birthday party earlier in the year. The "Spencer" star couldn't believe she hadn't known Meyer for years because their connection felt instantaneous. Stewart also marveled at how fate took their time in bringing them together because they lived in the same city and led similar lives for six years but never ran into each other.

She gushed about the similarities in their personalities, saying, "We really love L.A. We're both kind of like scumbags. We both felt like trolls as kids. We're so similar but different. She's a brilliant writer." At the time of the interview, it had only been a few months since they'd gone public with their relationship, but Stewart seemed certain she had found the one and expressed her desire to lock things down with Meyer. In fact, they were so certain of their relationship that saying "I love you" for the first time was no big deal — in fact, it was completely casual.