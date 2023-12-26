Was Melania A No-Show At Trump's Mar-A-Lago Christmas Festivities?

While former President Donald Trump has been in the spotlight lately thanks to both his legal troubles and his current run for the White House, his wife Melania Trump has been making headlines for a different reason: her conspicuous absence from public life.

Laurence Leamer, author of a book on Mar-a-Lago called "Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," has said that while the former first lady was once regularly seen out and about at the famous Florida club, she has been nowhere to be found lately (via The Telegraph). "Nobody knows where she is. It's like a mystery. It's certainly talked about," said Leamer.

Even at major events where people would have expected to see Melania, she has been missing in action. For instance, in the Spring of 2023, when Donald Trump gave a speech at Mar-a-Lago in the face of breaking news about his multiple criminal indictments, Melania was neither present nor mentioned in the speech (via The Palm Beach Post). And while Mrs. Trump was spotted at the Mar-a-Lago Halloween bash this past October, she appears to have been absent from a much more significant holiday gathering: the Christmas celebrations at her Florida home.