Whatever Happened To Nelly Furtado?

In the mid-aughts, Nelly Furtado was a force to be reckoned with. The Canadian-born singer rose to fame in 2000 when she released her debut album, "Whoa, Nelly!" In 2006, she teamed up with powerhouse producer Timbaland and created stratospheric pop hits like "Promiscuous," "Say it Right," and "Give it to Me."

Furtado's third album, "Loose," achieved platinum status in 32 countries and cemented her as a global pop phenomenon. For a while, her music dominated radio stations and nightclubs everywhere. There was virtually no escaping Furtado — not that you'd want to anyway.

However, in 2007 — during the peak of her career — the Grammy winner seemingly vanished from the spotlight. During her hiatus, Furtado has stayed busy with mom duties, new passion projects, and even a retail job. She may have stepped back from the limelight, but she never stopped making music. And as of 2023, she's making a fierce comeback. These days, Furtado undoubtedly still has what it takes to make us say, "Whoa!"