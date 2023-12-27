Don Jr. Has Harsh Words For Trump's Prospective VP, Nikki Haley

Don Trump Jr. has been a vocal supporter and advocate for his father's presidential campaigns since 2016. Donald Trump is currently leading the pack by quite a margin in polls for who should be the next Republican nominee for president. Earlier in the year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was seen as his main challenger, but former United States ambassador Nikki Haley from South Carolina has been gaining momentum.

Such is the power of her recent rise in the polls that Trump has reportedly been talking to his campaign about whether or not he should make her his vice-presidential pick, according to CBS News. But Trump Jr. went on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" show and seemed to shut down any possibility that Haley might become Trump's VP. "I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn't happen," he said. Trump Jr. explained why he felt she wasn't the right fit for his father's presidential ticket, as well as seeming to reinforce why she also shouldn't be the Republican presidential candidate: "Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She's a puppet of the establishment in Washington, D.C. She's the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control — no different than academia and Harvard." Trump, it's worth noting, is himself a billionaire.