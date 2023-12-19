The Strange 'Gift' Trump's Team Supposedly Sent Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley's relationship with Donald Trump has been up and down over the years, but with Haley's announcement that she was running for president, the relationship is definitely on the downswing. Therefore, the fact that Trump's team reportedly left Haley a gift at her hotel room in Des Moines, Iowa, could seem like an olive branch and an attempt to repair the relationship — that is until you hear what the gift was.

Haley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a picture of the gift — a birdcage with a package of birdseed on top of it with a note on the cage that said, "From: Trump Campaign." She wrote, "After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room..." She also added some hashtags: "#PrettyPatheticTryAgain" and "#YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe."

If Haley getting a birdcage has you confused, it seems like it's a reference to Trump referring to Haley as "Birdbrain." After the second presidential debate, which Trump did not attend and Haley did well in, he posted about Haley on Truth Social, "MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! [...] Birdbrain doesn't have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job."