Body Language Expert Tells Us George & Louis Proved Their Brotherly Bond On Christmas

Prince George and Prince Louis, the two sons of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have gifted us a ton of adorable moments over the years. You probably remember when Prince Louis absolutely stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee, for instance. And for those who were around to witness King Charles III become the monarch of Britain, you'll also recall Prince George playing a very special role in the coronation.

The two young princes will certainly pave their own paths in life but that doesn't mean they won't always have each other's backs. After all, there's no love like brotherly love, and that doesn't change when it comes to royalty. In fact, one recorded moment from Christmas of the two siblings proves just how strong their brotherly bond is.

In the short TikTok, George and Louis, along with their sister, Princess Charlotte, and their cousin Mia, can be seen waving at crowds of excited onlookers on Christmas Day. And, in an exclusive interview with The List, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," pointed out one touching interaction when George swooped over to help Louis overcome a moment of shyness.