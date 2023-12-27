Body Language Expert Tells Us George & Louis Proved Their Brotherly Bond On Christmas
Prince George and Prince Louis, the two sons of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have gifted us a ton of adorable moments over the years. You probably remember when Prince Louis absolutely stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee, for instance. And for those who were around to witness King Charles III become the monarch of Britain, you'll also recall Prince George playing a very special role in the coronation.
The two young princes will certainly pave their own paths in life but that doesn't mean they won't always have each other's backs. After all, there's no love like brotherly love, and that doesn't change when it comes to royalty. In fact, one recorded moment from Christmas of the two siblings proves just how strong their brotherly bond is.
@wikagechlo
In the short TikTok, George and Louis, along with their sister, Princess Charlotte, and their cousin Mia, can be seen waving at crowds of excited onlookers on Christmas Day. And, in an exclusive interview with The List, Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," pointed out one touching interaction when George swooped over to help Louis overcome a moment of shyness.
Prince George protected his little brother
In the viral TikTok video, while the rest of the royal children seem at ease greeting their adoring onlookers, Prince Louis, the smallest of the bunch, has a moment where he appears to freeze up a little. According to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," little Louis proved his resilience when he was left alone. "All eyes were on him, and despite a touch of shyness, he bravely raised his hand and waved to the crowd," Ponce III told The List exclusively. Commenters on the adorable video were equally impressed with Louis' sweet wave at the crowd.
But what really made our hearts melt and proved how strong of a bond Prince Louis has with his older brother is what happened next. When the little prince seemed to freeze up from nervousness, his big brother, Prince George, came over, showing his sibling the teddy bear he'd just received. George then helped his brother to continue to move forward, with Louis reenergized after seeing his brave older sibling.
The moment showed just how in tune with each other they are, as Ponce explained. "George displayed a keen awareness of his younger sibling's caution and awkwardness, stepping in with encouragement that showcased genuine brotherly love," the body language expert stated. "This support visibly eased Louis, evident in the relaxation of his posture and the relief in his eyes once surrounded by other young royals."
The moment showed George's true character
The touching Christmas moment not only gave us some insight into the bond between Prince George and Prince Louis, it also highlighted some of the older royal's personality traits. As the eldest of the three siblings, George is often regarded as the most mature of the royal children, and this was on full display on Christmas Day. George proved he takes his role as a big brother very seriously too.
According to body language expert Jess Ponce III, George's willingness to help Prince Louis rejoin the festivities proves George has all the makings of a future king. "George's thoughtful gestures and attention to his younger brother highlighted an understanding of the uniqueness of the situation and the attention they receive," Ponce argued. George's ability to quickly regain control of the situation also displayed his kind and caring personality.
Likewise, "Taking charge, he demonstrated qualities of a compassionate and loyal leader," the body language expert declared. Both of the boys seemed to have a great time hanging out together. With their kind natures and powerful bond, George and Louis seem as though they'll be friends for life regardless of how intense it might be growing up in the spotlight.