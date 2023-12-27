Barron Trump Looks Completely Grown Up In Family Christmas Photo

As so many families were getting together to celebrate the holidays this week, the Trump clan was no exception. A Trump family Christmas photo that graced Instagram on December 26 proves that Barron Trump isn't the young boy that most of us remember from his father's time as United States president.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to former president Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. After Christmas, Guilfoyle added some photos of the Trump family posing together during their holiday celebration to her Instagram story. One photo featured the former president's youngest son Barron Trump, and it's safe to say that this young Trump family member is all grown up.

Barron, Donald and Melania's only child together, was just ten years old when his dad took presidential office in 2016. That's a far cry from today when Barron is just three months away from officially reaching adulthood and celebrating his milestone 18th birthday. In the past few years, we've almost never seen Barron in public. In that time, though, not only has he gone from childhood to adulthood, but he's also grown up in a more literal sense. At around 6-foot 7-inches tall, this young man towers over most people –– not the least of which is his famous family.