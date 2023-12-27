Barron Trump Looks Completely Grown Up In Family Christmas Photo
As so many families were getting together to celebrate the holidays this week, the Trump clan was no exception. A Trump family Christmas photo that graced Instagram on December 26 proves that Barron Trump isn't the young boy that most of us remember from his father's time as United States president.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to former president Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. After Christmas, Guilfoyle added some photos of the Trump family posing together during their holiday celebration to her Instagram story. One photo featured the former president's youngest son Barron Trump, and it's safe to say that this young Trump family member is all grown up.
Barron, Donald and Melania's only child together, was just ten years old when his dad took presidential office in 2016. That's a far cry from today when Barron is just three months away from officially reaching adulthood and celebrating his milestone 18th birthday. In the past few years, we've almost never seen Barron in public. In that time, though, not only has he gone from childhood to adulthood, but he's also grown up in a more literal sense. At around 6-foot 7-inches tall, this young man towers over most people –– not the least of which is his famous family.
Barron Trump tends to look serious in photos
When looking at the Trump family Christmas photo, Barron Trump's height and mature demeanor are some of the first things you're likely to notice. Barron is positioned at the center of the photo alongside his dad, Donald Trump. The father-son duo stands directly in front of the Christmas tree, and Donald is seen smiling while Barron looks proper and serious.
In addition to Barron, the photo also includes his half-siblings and their families. Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, were present as were Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner also posed alongside their children, 12-year-old Arabella, 10-year-old Joseph, and 7-year-old Theodore. Eric Trump and his wife Lara were notably missing.
Perhaps more notably, though, while Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, did grace the photo, Melania, herself, was nowhere to be seen. While this sparked some questions, according to Page Six, a spokesperson for the family explained that the former first lady's absence was a result of a "family matter" she had to deal with elsewhere. Regardless of where Melania spent the holiday, the photo shows that there was plenty of holiday cheer among the Trump family this year, and when Christmas dinner was served, we have a feeling that Barron was no longer dining at the kids' table.