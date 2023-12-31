How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's First Relationship Affects Their Marriage Today

As Jennifer Lopez prepares for the release of her "This Is Me ... Now" album, she is also putting the finishing touches on the accompanying movie. Both will debut on February 16, 2024, with the film premiering on Amazon Prime. The flick will give fans a glimpse into Lopez and Affleck's interesting relationship in a way they've not allowed since reuniting. The move may prove risky, as Lopez admitted in December 2023 that she and her husband "both have PTSD" from their first around. Thankfully, they have learned how to navigate this better.

"We're older now. We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are," she explained to Variety. In a preview for the film, Lopez is heard saying "When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always ... in love." This seems to be an indicator of the romance to come and likely an ode to how their relationship differs from those of her past.