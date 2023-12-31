How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's First Relationship Affects Their Marriage Today
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became a media sensation in the early 2000s, often referred to as "Bennifer" when they first began their romance. The pair initially met while filming the movie "Gigli" and quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. They got engaged in November 2002, and plans were made for a lavish wedding. They postponed the ceremony in 2003 just days before the event, and Lopez announced their split in January 2004. The couple remained separated for two decades before reuniting in 2021 and finally making it down the aisle in July 2022.
The turn of events in their relationship has sparked renewed media interest. Some have criticized them getting back together, alleging it may have been a publicity stunt. In early 2023, there were even rumors that a divorce was looming. Thankfully, Lopez and Affleck seem to be navigating such gossip much better this time around, though the intense interest in their first relationship left some lingering feelings.
Lopez and Affleck still have PTSD from the media frenzy surrounding their first try at love
As Jennifer Lopez prepares for the release of her "This Is Me ... Now" album, she is also putting the finishing touches on the accompanying movie. Both will debut on February 16, 2024, with the film premiering on Amazon Prime. The flick will give fans a glimpse into Lopez and Affleck's interesting relationship in a way they've not allowed since reuniting. The move may prove risky, as Lopez admitted in December 2023 that she and her husband "both have PTSD" from their first around. Thankfully, they have learned how to navigate this better.
"We're older now. We're wiser. We also know what's important, what's really important in life, and it's not so much what other people think. It's about being true to who you are," she explained to Variety. In a preview for the film, Lopez is heard saying "When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always ... in love." This seems to be an indicator of the romance to come and likely an ode to how their relationship differs from those of her past.
Lopez and Affleck are still a hot topic
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still a highly talked about Hollywood couple. In fact, Brides confirmed that the couple's 2022 Las Vegas wedding was the most Googled celebrity wedding of 2023. Even when news first broke of them hanging out again in 2021, "Bennifer" was one of Google's Top Trending Searches of that year.
The media is sure to have a large reaction when the "This Is Me ... Now" film debuts. Leading up to the big release, Lopez occasionally shares images of her and Affleck online. In August 2023, she posted a touching tribute on Instagram to her husband to celebrate their anniversary. "Dear Ben ... Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here? Without a rewind. Oh my This is my life," the "Waitng For Tonight" singer wrote. While Lopez won't reveal whether or not the forthcoming film is a documentary or scripted project, she has confirmed the film is a "musical experience." Needless to say, as long as the pair remains together, they will likely be a hot topic in Hollywood.