How Ben Affleck Makes Jennifer Lopez Feel Differently Than She Did In Past Relationships
If it's meant to be, it will be — a testament perfectly summed up by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story. After splitting up in the early 2000s and rekindling their romance in the early 2020s, the A-list couple and their children are learning to navigate their new lives as a blended family. And for J.Lo, she's also learned some invaluable lessons for herself along the way.
Lopez has been in multiple star-studded partnerships over the years, from dating Sean "Diddy" Combs to marrying Marc Anthony to getting engaged to baseball player Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez. The "Jenny From the Block" singer told Harper's Bazaar in 2019 that her relationship with herself was to blame for her tumultuous love life. "Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that's pure and true," the singer said.
Given her previous stance on relationships, maybe that's why her relationship with Affleck seems to have more lasting power than those of her past. While speaking to Vogue on the week of her wedding anniversary to Affleck, Lopez revealed that her Hollywood husband has been teaching her to be more forgiving and loving toward herself.
Ben Affleck has helped Jennifer Lopez learn self-compassion and care
Jennifer Lopez sat down with Vogue mainly to discuss her new line of J.Lo Beauty products. However, deep in the throes of her honeymoon phase, the conversation inevitably shifted toward her newlywed husband, Ben Affleck. According to the "Wedding Planner" actor, Affleck taught her to value more than just her outward beauty. "I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," Lopez told Vogue.
"Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today. Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," she admitted.
Lopez's revelation about self-love and compassion seems to directly answer her comments to Harper's Bazaar four years earlier. The singer, actor, and beauty brand mogul appears to be in a much stronger place mentally than in years past — particularly after her initial split with Affleck, which she called the biggest heartbreak she had ever experienced.
Jennifer Lopez is deeply moved by Ben Affleck's dedication to family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romance hasn't just taught Lopez how to love herself unconditionally. Their partnership has also reinforced their dedication to family, which Lopez has said brings tears to her eyes. Both Lopez and Affleck have children from previous marriages. Lopez had twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck had three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.
While talking about Affleck's parenting style on "The View," Lopez said, "It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and you can tell that when he had his kids he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it. He's present, and that's all you can ask, for a present, loving dad who shows up every single day, and that's who he is" (via Us Weekly).
Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in August 2022 with a stunning backyard wedding at Affleck's $8.9 million Georgia mansion. On her subscription-only website "On the JLo," Lopez wrote, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," (via NPR). And for Bennifer, that means love of themselves, each other, and their family — who could ask for anything more?