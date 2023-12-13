How Ben Affleck Makes Jennifer Lopez Feel Differently Than She Did In Past Relationships

If it's meant to be, it will be — a testament perfectly summed up by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story. After splitting up in the early 2000s and rekindling their romance in the early 2020s, the A-list couple and their children are learning to navigate their new lives as a blended family. And for J.Lo, she's also learned some invaluable lessons for herself along the way.

Lopez has been in multiple star-studded partnerships over the years, from dating Sean "Diddy" Combs to marrying Marc Anthony to getting engaged to baseball player Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez. The "Jenny From the Block" singer told Harper's Bazaar in 2019 that her relationship with herself was to blame for her tumultuous love life. "Until you learn to love yourself, you can't completely love [someone else] in a way that's pure and true," the singer said.

Given her previous stance on relationships, maybe that's why her relationship with Affleck seems to have more lasting power than those of her past. While speaking to Vogue on the week of her wedding anniversary to Affleck, Lopez revealed that her Hollywood husband has been teaching her to be more forgiving and loving toward herself.