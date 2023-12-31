How Jane Elliot's Knockout Audition Led To The Creation Of A New General Hospital Character

"General Hospital" fans can't get enough of Jane Elliot as Tracy Quartermaine. Elliot started playing the character in 1978 and, as of 2023, still makes appearances on the show from time to time. But something fans may not realize is that when Elliot first auditioned to be on the sudser, she inspired the creation of Tracy's character.

In an April 2023 interview with Soap Opera Digest, Elliot explained how she was friends and co-stars with Deidre Hall on a show called "Electra Woman and Dyna Girl." Hall was on "Days of Our Lives" as well at the time, and Elliot was amazed by the stability of Hall's career. In contrast, Elliot said, "I was hand-to-mouthing it, paycheck to paycheck, job to job. ... And she had this stable life."

Much to her chagrin, Elliot discovered her agent turned down a small soap opera role she was offered for "Days of Our Lives." He later on got her a different audition for "General Hospital" for the character Gina Dante. Elliot did the audition without knowing the material. The executive producer of "General Hospital" at the time, Gloria Monty, called Elliot's agent afterward. "She said, 'We're not hiring her for Gina, but we're writing a role for her.' And they wrote Tracy Quartermaine based on that audition," Elliot told the outlet. She also mentioned how she poured a lot of her real-life mother's characteristics into the role of Tracy.