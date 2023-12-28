Relationship Experts Tell Us How To Navigate Cuffing Season

There's no better way to get through frosty weather than with a special someone by our side. SZA was not playing when she sang about wanting someone with "polar bear arms" to snuggle up to and keep her warm through the winters — or, as singles today famously call it, cuffing season. A dip in the mercury typically heralds the start of cuffing season, which is the golden period for uncommitted people to come out of hibernation and find themselves a significant other just for the holidays. 'Tis the season to make merry after all!

If the pairing is compatible enough, it could weather the season (pun intended) and continue even as spring blooms. But the main draw of this dating trend relates to its prearranged impermanence. The couple can decide to keep things strictly fun — winter getaways, outdoor activities, holiday parties — without the pressure of deep emotional investment. These romantic handcuffs can come off when both partners have had their fill.

The concept of cuffing season as we know it has been around for a while now, first popularized by avid internet users looking for a "cuddle buddy," dating as far back as 2013. But how exactly does seasonal dating work? Relationship experts Amber Kelleher-Andrews and Patrick Wanis spoke exclusively with The List to explain the ins and outs of cuffing season as well as the best tips, tricks, and etiquettes to help navigate the search for a successful short love affair.