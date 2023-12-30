The Beloved Movies Jacob Elordi Regrets Starring In

Sometimes, an actor takes a role and later wishes they hadn't. Jacob Elordi's rise to fame included starring in Netflix's "The Kissing Booth" trilogy. The first movie released in 2018, and in it, Elordi played Noah, the main love interest for Joey King's character Elle. They begin secretly dating because Noah's brother and Elle's best friend Lee (played by Joel Courtney) didn't want them together. The titular kissing booth is a major plot point, and like any good teen rom-com, the sequels from 2020 and 2021 include a rival love interest and an on-again, off-again relationship for Elle and Noah. In a 2023 interview with GQ originally written for their "Men Of The Year" edition, Elordi discussed his disdain for "The Kissing Booth."

"I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," Elordi said. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape." Alas, he needed work, so he took the gig. When the interviewer mentioned how taking the job anyway follows Hollywood's "one for them, one for me" mindset, Elordi said actors can get stuck with that mentality. He added, "So it's a fine dance. My 'one for them,' I've done it."

Elordi also expressed confusion at being called "pretentious" for his opinions on "The Kissing Booth." He then said, "But not caring, and knowingly feeding people s***, knowing that you're making money off of people's time, which is literally the most valuable thing that they have. How is that the cool thing?"