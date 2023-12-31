How Hallmark's Carlos And Alexa PenaVega Overcame Their Biggest Marriage Struggles

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega grew up in the industry; she was most notably the kick-butt female lead in "Spy Kids," while his breakout role was as Carlos Garcia in "Big Time Rush," on Nickelodeon. But just because they were both child actors didn't mean they were moving in the same circles. In fact, the celebrity couple's meet-cute happened in a completely non-Hollywood way — at a Los Angeles bible study. The duo started as friends, and things eventually evolved into a romantic relationship, culminating with them tying the knot in 2013.

Although Alexa admittedly never got her dream proposal from Carlos, they seemed to be happier than ever, even taking their real-life romance to the Hallmark Channel, where they both star in feel-good films. With their similar interests, backgrounds, and religious beliefs, it seems Carlos and Alexa are a match made in heaven. However, things aren't always as picture-perfect as their Hallmark flicks. "There was a time in our marriage where if we were not married, we would have broken up," Alexa confessed to Us Weekly in 2023.

Fortunately, it didn't come to that and they took some creative steps to get them through. Alexa detailed how their faith helped enormously during their marital struggles. But prayer isn't the only stalwart; the couple also prioritizes clear communication and time to themselves away from their kiddos. Reminiscent of their Hallmark film, "Love At Sea," Alexa shared with OK! magazine how cruising is part of how they "make sure we put our marriage at the forefront."