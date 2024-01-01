Why Bachelorette's Michelle Young Landed In Hot Water Over A Hefty Check From ABC

At the culmination of Season 18 of ABC's "The Bachelorette," in 2021, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged. Olukoya, naturally, popped the question in front of the cameras, telling Young, "Michelle, the very first night I met you, I knew right then and there that we had a connection that I wanted to hold on to," as Us Weekly reported at the time.

Young was living in Minneapolis, Minnesota, while Olukoya resided in Austin, Texas. During the season finale, Kaitlyn Bristowe, the host of "After the Final Rose," touched upon the issue of the fiancés not residing in the same place. Young and Olukoya quickly clarified that they planned to move in together within a matter of months. "I'm moving to Minnesota. No hesitation," Olukoya confirmed. What neither party expected was ABC helping them make their dream a reality, gifting the couple $200,000 as a downpayment for a house. Visibly shocked, they were thrilled.

However, things went south a short while later with the reality stars calling things off in June 2022. While they both coped with the split in their respective ways, questions about the hefty paycheck Young and Olukoya received from ABC started being posed. For her part, Young claimed that she would donate her half of the $200,000 to a charitable cause, per Us Weekly. However, Olukoya called her out on the "Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal" podcast, arguing, "[What Young] said she did with that money is complete garbage."