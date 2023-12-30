Obama's Favorite 2023 Beyonce Song Sparks Major Buzz

Has Barack Obama formally identified himself as a member of the Beyhive? Some people think it's been confirmed with the release of his year-end favorite music, which he posted on Instagram, since the list included a song by Beyoncé for the second year running. For 2023, it's the remix of Beyoncé's "America Has a Problem" featuring Kendrick Lamar, and that choice kicked off plenty of reactions on social media.

For some, it showed Barack Obama in a good light. "Wow, Obama's playlist is fire! Shows his taste in music is as classy as his personality. Way to set the vibes, Mr. President!" wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. But others weren't so happy, thinking it was a bad look for him to have a favorite song with that title. "No way he sets the problem and liked America has a problem as his best song," posted one critic.

Of course, for those in the know, the song isn't about the state of the nation. As a Beyoncé fan noted on an X post about Obama's choice of "America Has a Problem," "Just by reading the replies I can tell who actually hasn't listened to this song." The title does indeed seem like it's teeing up a song that will be politically provocative. However, the title seems to come from the Kilo Ali 1990 song that it samples from, and the song's content is focused on someone, seemingly Beyoncé herself, driving someone crazy with desire as compared to anything overtly political.