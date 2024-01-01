Details About The Messy Custody Battle Over Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Daughter

"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" was a guilty pleasure because of the way "Mama" June Shannon and her family embraced every redneck stereotype. Mud wrestling, a pet pig, an indoor slip-n-slide, secondhand Christmas gifts — the show had it all, plus cute catchwords like "sassified" and "beautimous." But in recent years, the family's life has been anything but lighthearted. On December 9, Shannon's daughter Anna Cardwell — known as "Chickadee" on the show — died at age 29. She had been diagnosed just 10 months earlier with adrenal cancer that had already spread to other areas of her body.

The loss was devastating for Shannon and her three surviving daughters: Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, and former child beauty pageant star Alana Thompson, whose popularity on "Toddlers & Tiaras" led to the family's fame. Cardwell's two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, are now motherless — and if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, Kylee also turned 8 on the day Cardwell died.

Now, the family drama is centering around 11-year-old Kaitlyn. While sister Kylee is the biological child of Cardwell's ex-husband Michael Cardwell, Kaitlyn's father is reportedly out of the picture, leaving her without a legal guardian. After Cardwell's death, Kylee went to live with her father, and Shannon obtained emergency guardianship of her oldest grandchild, per TMZ. She is reportedly seeking to have the arrangement made permanent, while Michael has petitioned to become Kaitlyn's legal caretaker. Thus began what threatens to be an unpleasant custody battle in the midst of the grief.