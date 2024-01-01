Sydney Sweeney Isn't Phased By What People Think Of Her Racy Onscreen Persona

While she may be perceived as a typical Hollywood blonde, Sydney Sweeney isn't phased by what people think of her racy onscreen persona. Rising to fame through her controversial role in HBO's "Euphoria," Sweeney was featured in a music video for The Rolling Stones' "Angry" in September 2023, sparking a frenzy on the Internet due to her spicy performance.

Donning a leather ensemble, including a corset and star-cut-out pants, Sweeney tossed her long blonde locks in the back of a vintage convertible while being driven around the streets of Los Angeles. Despite the iconic image, social media users couldn't help but publicly ponder why Sweeney keeps showing her body off. After Sweeney shared a snippet of the music video on her Instagram, some felt the need to criticize her and called out Hollywood for perpetuating objectification. "Nothing new. Old creeps pretending not to be old creeps and women just behaving as a piece of meat," one person wrote, while another asked, "Aren't you tired [of] being sexualized by Hollywood?"

As haters continue to hate, Sweeney is having the time of her life, because, for the actor, the Rolling Stones gig was the pinnacle of her career. During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Sweeney shared that she was over the moon when she got the offer, calling it the coolest thing she's ever done.